2023 Elections Lacked Transparency, Trust In INEC Severely Damaged – EU

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has criticized the handling of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

EU said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to deliver on its promise of a transparent and inclusive democratic process.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the EU EOM revealed that shortcomings in the law and electoral administration hindered the conduct of well-run and inclusive elections and damaged trust in INEC.

According to EU EOM in its final report released on Tuesday in Abuja, said public confidence and trust in INEC were severely damaged during the presidential poll and were not restored in state-level elections, leading civil society to call for an independent audit of the entire process.

“The widely welcomed Electoral Act 2022 (the 2022 Act) introduced measures aimed at building stakeholder trust.

“However, the Act’s first test in a general election revealed crucial gaps in terms of INEC’s accountability and transparency, proved to be insufficiently elaborated, and lacked clear provisions for timely and efficient implementation.