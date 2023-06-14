Atiku Summons INEC Chairman, Secretary To Testify In Tribunal

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who alleged that the 2023 general election was rigged, on Tuesday, applied to summon the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, to appear before the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja.

The lead counsel to Atiku, Chris Uche, who addressed the tribunal in Abuja on Tuesday, said he had also summoned the Secretary to the commission, Mrs Rose Omoa Oriaran-Anthony.

Atiku is challenging INEC’s declaration of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The petition resumed hearing with the lead counsel to Atiku informing the court that he was calling the first witness of the day, making him that the 19th witness to testify in the matter.

The 19th witness is a star witness, was one Mr Alex Adumter, a lawyer and politician as well as the National Coordinator of the PDP Situation Room.

The PDP candidate and former Vice President, said he would formally obtain subpoenas to compel the trio to appear before the court to give evidence and to also tender sensitive electoral documents.

“My lords, for the benefit of the Respondents, so that they will not say that we took them by surprise, we want to state that it has gotten to the stage where we will summon the National Chairman of INEC, the Secretary of the Commission as well as the National Commissioner, to appear in court with documents.

“We had earlier indicated our intention to bring them as subpoenaed witnesses and we have gotten to that stage that they may be required to appear in this matter.

“We have already indicated that we want them here, but by Thursday, we will make the formal application,” Atiku’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, told the court.

Atiku and the PDP, who are the petitioners, made their decision to summon the INEC bosses known, after they produced two more witnesses that testified before the court.

It will be recalled that despite objections from President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel, okayed five ad-hoc staff members of INEC, who participated in the conduct of the presidential election, to testify as witnesses in the case.

In their separate testimonies before the court, the five INEC ad-hoc staff members, admitted that results of the presidential election were not electronically transmitted.