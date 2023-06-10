10th National Assembly Will Be ‘No Rubber Stamp’ – Speaker Abbas Assures

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas has said that the House, which he would be presiding over, would stand to challenge the executive if it finds things are going against the interests of the public.

The speaker led this out to State House correspondents in Abuja after meeting with President Bola Tinubu in his office.

Abbas noted that members of the house expressed their votes across party lines, contrary to what he described as conversations and media propaganda.

He further promised that the 10th assembly would harmonise with the executive to improve efficiency or challenge policies where necessary towards the development of the country.

Recall that the member representing Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, who was the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated Idris Wase and Aminu Jaji in a voice vote.

Held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, the election saw Abbas earn 352 votes of 359 votes cast in total, while Jaji and Wase polled three votes each.

While reacting to his emergence as Speaker, he said, “When we started this campaign, it was always good. But the impact of social media propaganda of some of the contestants distorted the entire picture of what was on the ground.

“But to God be the glory, today, people have seen our level of popularity and acceptance by our members. And it has put to shame those who always thought that we were imposed by the party and that we don’t have the numbers. Today, people have seen a record that has never been established in the past. 353 out of 359 members elected us. it is unprecedented, it has never ever happened in the history of Parliament”.

While commenting on the possibility of being a rubber stamp house, she said, “If you talk about rubber stamp? Look at the acceptance rate of those who have elected those across party lines, almost the entire PDP, SDP, ADC and all other minority parties voted for us. So if they feel that we are going to be rubber stamps, do you think they will elect us? no.