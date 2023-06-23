“Before Giving My Life To Christ, I Was A Certified Mad Woman” – BBNaija Star, Ifu Ennada Warns Uriel Oputa

Big Brother Naija former housemate, Ifu Ennada has issued a stern warning to her colleague, Uriel Oputa for calling her out over an undisclosed disagreement.

Warning Uriel, Ifu wrote, “The fact that I mind my business a lot doesn’t mean that I can’t fight dirty. Before giving my life to Christ, I was a certified ”Mad Woman”, ask about me. Na person wey no know me go feel say e fit do anyhow give me.”

She added, “There’s a reason why I follow just 84 people on this Instagram… It’s because I don’t like wahala, I like my peace and I keep my circle small. I don’t like wahala or anything that tries to destroy me.

“God pls help me. I’m so angry my heart feels like bursting, please help me God cos e no go funny.”

Sending a warning to her senior colleagues calling and texting her, she told them to let her be as she doesn’t have any intention to oblige them.

“To all the Sen!ors calling me and texting me to take down my posts; with all due respect, pls stop calling me cos I have no intention to oblige you. I’m not the one who started this. I have no intention to pick up your calls..and you’re draining my battery. Pls, stop calling me. I use God’s name beg all of una, make I no transfer aggression give una.”

