DSS Allegedly Raids EFCC Office, Carts Away Files, Flash Drives Of Nigerian Ex-Governors, Others Under Investigation

Files and flash drives containing information about former Nigerian governors under probe are reportedly missing after an alleged secret raid of the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by it’s sister agency, the Department of State Services ( DSS).

Recall that the DSS had allegedly secretly raided the EFCC office on Friday night, June 16, and it went on till morning of Saturday.

After the raid, EFCC personnel were also instructed not to mention anything concerning the raid to members of the public.

According to SaharaReporters, the recent raid on EFCC offices first in Ikoyi, Lagos and later in Abuja have been more political than they were made to look.

SaharaReporters also gathered that the DSS was working in the interest of someone “very important” to President Bola Tinubu.

A security source told the above mentioned news outlet on Tuesday that the DSS operatives carted away files and flash drives containing sensitive information about former governors, ministers and senators under investigation during the alleged raid.

The source said “The DSS has told EFCC to concentrate on non-political cases for now.

“During the secret raid of EFCC offices in Abuja and Lagos, the DSS carted away files and flash disks of ex-governors, senators and ministers under investigation.”