DSS Invites Suspended EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa

The Department of State Services, DSS, has invited the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

This was conveyed in a statement sent on Wednesday night signed by the spokesperson of the service, Peter Afunanya(PhD).

The statement read: “The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Bawa arrived a few hours ago.”

“The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him.”