DSS Secures Court Order To Detain CBN’s Emefiele, EFCC’s Bawa

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly obtained an ex parte order from the court, granting them the authority to detain the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, beyond the stipulated 48-hour limit as stated in Section 35 of the Constitution.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that Emefiele has spent seven nights in detention and has not been charged to court.

Speaking to The PUNCH, a government source said the move by the DSS was to deny the suspect from filing lawsuits to enforce his fundamental human rights.

The source said, “The DSS obtained an ex parte order from the court during the week to continue the detention of Emefiele beyond 48 hours so that his lawyers would not file a lawsuit claiming that his fundamental rights are being trampled upon. You know he’s not supposed to be detained beyond 48 hours, according to the Constitution.

“The Service also got a similar order on Thursday concerning Bawa’s detention to enable it to conclude interrogation and investigation over the allegations levelled against him.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunaya, declined comments on the development following an inquiry.

“I have no comments on this, please,” Afunaya said.