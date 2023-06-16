EFCC Invites Eight Buhari Ministers Over Corruption Allegations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the country’s anti-corruption agency, has reportedly extended invitations to yet to be identified eight former ministers who served under the previous administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that these former ministers have been called in for questioning regarding allegations of corruption.

The invitation letters sent to these high-ranking government officials specifically requested them to provide explanations about the utilization of funds allocated to their respective ministries for designated projects during their tenure.

The letters were dispatched before the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the chairman of the commission, as investigations by the anti-graft agency were already underway.

According to a source in an interview with DAILY TRUST NEWSPAPPER, said apart from the former minister of Women’s Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who was invited last week over alleged N2bn fraud and “part of the money allegedly diverted from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project,” about seven others have also been invited.

Recall that Sale Mamman, also a former minister of power under former President Buhari, was last month arrested and detained by the commission in connection with an alleged N22 billion fraud related to power projects.

Also, it was learnt that the immediate past minister of police affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has also been summoned over how the Police Trust Fund was handled.

Speaking further on condition of anonymity, the source said Dingyadi would provide answers to allegations of purchasing refurbished vehicles for the Nigeria Police as new.

“Well, I’m not aware of the letter, I’ve not seen it. Maybe they sent it to the office, I will inquire from the office”, the minister of police affairs, Dingyadi, said in a phone conversation with the aforementioned platform.