Ejiofor Tackles Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother, Denies Sacking Of IPOB Leader’s Legal Team

The lead counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has asked the general public to ignore a notice issued by his client’s younger brother, Kingsley Kanunta, about the disengagement of his client’s legal team.

Recall that Kanu’s young brother, Kingsley Kanu, better known as Kanunta Kanu, announced earlier that Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is no longer the head of the legal team for the IPOB leader who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a post via his Twitter page, Kanunta Kanu, among other things, accused Ozekhome of refusing to allow Kanu’s personal physicians access to him for the urgent ear surgery was part of the reasons for his sack.

In a swift reaction, however, Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor described Kanunta’s statement as defamatory, mischievous, fake, reprehensible, denigrating, insulting and unauthorized.

According to him, the IPOB leader’s brother was being mischievous, adding his post on social media was meant to ridicule and embarrass Kanu’s legal team.

“In view of the desperate attempt of the enemies to break our rank, the legal team resolved to minimise the information that we make public through my regular updates. Therefore, you will not be receiving updates on our routine visits as regularly as it used to come, except when there is a compelling situation that demands it. Several visits to Onyendu, and particularly, the visit of June 3, 2023, was not publicised because of the nature of the matters discussed, but the relevant persons were duly briefed on the outcomes,” Ejiofor noted.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Ejiofor noted these in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday evening after he visited Kanu at the Headquarters of the DSS in Abuja.

The statement reads: “Let it be on record that Neither Kingsley Kanu nor Emmanuel Kanu, had at any point in time briefed me to handle Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case or even IPOB’s matters. My letters of engagement issued to me in 2015 by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are still with me till date.

“Neither Kingsley Kanu nor anybody acting on his behalf engaged Mike Ozekhome, to represent Onyendu in any matters affecting him. Biafrans and members of the public are aware that Onyendu specifically requested to see Mike Ozekhome upon his abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria. During that meeting, which details are already in the public domain, Onyendu personally briefed Mike Ozekhome to head his legal team. Till date, Mike Ozekhome, SAN has done creditably and overwhelmingly well in deploying his advocacy skills in representing Onyendu in all Courts in Nigeria.

“Further to the above, my briefings with Onyendu lasted for over one hour, during which we discussed pertinent issues concerning his legal and health matters. There was no time during the meeting that Onyendu entertained or expressed any iota of doubt whatsoever on the ability of his indefatigable legal team, ably led by Mike Ozekhome, to defend him. Onyendu also proceeded to avail me with other important messages to be passed on to his lead counsel which assignments are expected to be conducted within the next 24 hours.