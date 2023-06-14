Nnamdi Kanu Remains The Only Political Prisoner In Nigeria – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has maintained that its agitation for Biafra can not be negotiated because it is their inherent right to pursue their own political, economic, cultural, and social future.

According to the group, its leader, Nnamdi Kanu remains the only political prisoner held unconstitutionally in custody without charge because he is an Igbo man fighting for the well-being of his people.

IPOB, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, said self-determination is legal as supported by the United Nations laws and by the Africa Union Charter, therefore holding Kanu in detention for demanding a referendum was “unconstitutional.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that Powerful revealed that the group is calling on the Federal Government to initiate a discussion on a referendum date and terms as soon as possible, noting that its demand for a referendum is not up for negotiation.

He maintained that the Federal Government has shown hostility and contempt towards the Ndigbo by keeping their leader in custody and they are now a vulnerable group that is discriminated against, targeted, and killed by security forces.