Fani-Kayode Hails Tinubu’s Appointment Of New Security Chiefs

Former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he appointed the new security chiefs.

Recall that Tinubu made this known through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, announced new Service Chiefs and Inspector-General of Police.

However, Fani-Kayode in his reaction via his Twitter page, described the security chiefs appointment as the greatest and boldest move by the president.

He wrote: “Greatest & boldest move so far! We now have Service Chiefs, military commanders and an NSA that will fight terror and restore sanity to our land.

“Congrats to all those appointed including the new IGP. Kudos to our President for putting together a formidable security team.”

The newly appointed Officers are:

S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS

1 Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser

2 Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff

3 Maj. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff

4 Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff

5 AVM H.B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff

6 DIG Kayode Egbetokun, Acting Inspector-General of Police

7 Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye, Chief of Defense Intelligence

Mr President has also approved the following appointments:

S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS

1 Col. Adebisi Onasanya Brigade of Guards Commander

2 Lt. Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf 7 Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja

3 Lt. Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State

4 Lt. Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger

5 Lt. Col. Olumide A. Akingbesote 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja

Similarly, the President has approved the appointments of other Military Officers in the Presidential Villa as follows:

S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS

1 Maj. Isa Farouk Audu

(N/14695) Commanding Officer State House Artillery

2 Capt. Kazeem Olalekan Sunmonu (N/16183) Second-in-Command, State House Artillery

3 Maj. Kamaru Koyejo Hamzat (N/14656) Commanding Officer, State House Military Intelligence

4 Maj. TS Adeola (N/12860) Commanding Officer, State House Armament

5 Lt. A. Aminu (N/18578) Second-in- Command, State House Armament

Mr. President has also approved the appointments of two (2) additional Special Advisers, and two (2) Senior Assistants, namely:

S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS

1 Hadiza Bala Usman Special Adviser, Policy Coordination

2 Hannatu Musa Musawa Special Adviser, Culture and Entertainment Economy

3 Sen. Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel Senior Special Assistant , National Assembly Matters (Senate)

4 Hon. (Barr) Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives)