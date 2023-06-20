‘In Three Weeks, Tinubu Has Consigned Buhari’s Eight Years To Dustbin’ – Reno Omokri

Controversial Nigeria socio-political analyst, Reno Omokri, has responded to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval of immediate retirement of all service chiefs and the inspector-general of police.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the president also approved the replacement of the comptroller-general of customs.

According to a statement signed by George Akume, secretary-general of the federation, their retirement is with immediate effect.

Reacting to the latest development, Reno Omokri in a post via his social media page, said Tinbu has exhibited the type of courage that has been missing in Aso Rock.

According to him, such action will prompt the military and security services to sit up in their responsibilities.

He, however, urged Tinubu to include the southeast in his appointment, irrespective of not getting their votes during the election.

He wrote: “Hurricane Tinubu strikes again. In one fell swoop, he has demonstrated that he is the Commander-in-Chief. This is the type of courage that has been missing in Aso Rock. Now our military and security services will sit up. What a man! Talk about hitting the ground running. No ambiguity about who is in charge.

“In three weeks, he has consigned Buhari’s eight years into the dustbin of history. Well done! Bravo. No matter your shortcomings (and you do have them), no objective observer can deny that you have exceeded everybody’s expectations.

“The only thing I will appeal to the President to do is to find a way to reflect the Southeast commensurately to their population, and not according to the votes they gave him, in his security architecture and government. Inclusion will reduce agitation. That aside, let me add that this is the leadership that Awolowo would have given if Nigeria had given him the chance. I doff my heart to the President.

“Funny enough, President Tinubu is acting the way we expected a former General to act. Unfortunately, the former General we had acted even below what we expected from an inexperienced civilian.”