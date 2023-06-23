FG Approves Compulsory Exam For Public Servants

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has approved the conduct of year 2023 compulsory confirmation/promotion examinations for newly employed doctors, engineers, police men/para-military officers, teachers, administrative officers and Foreign Affairs officers and other professionals in the Federal Public Service.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Permanent Secretary, Management Career Service, in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, stated this in a circular issued on Thursday.

Ogunbiyi said any officer who fails to pass the examination after three consecutive attempts shall be required to resign or withdraw from the Service in accordance with Public Service Rules.

The circular reads: “The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has approved the conduct/management of the year 2023 Compulsory Confirmation/Promotion Examination for newly appointed Administrative Officers, Foreign Affairs Officers, Executive Officers, Police Officers, Para Military and other Professionals in the Federal Public Service.

“The Examination which is conducted by the Career Management Office of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, is a statutory requirement for the career progression of all staff in the Public Service.

“The Examination has been scheduled to take place throughout the Federation from Tuesday 19– Friday 22 September 2023. B. Any officer who fails to pass the examinations after three consecutive attempts shall be required to resign or withdraw from the Service in accordance with Public Service Rules 060203 and 060204 as stated below: (i) 060203.

“The Permanent Secretary/Head of Extra-Ministerial Office shall ensure strict compliance and enforcement. (i) 060204 – “An officer who fails to take the Confirmation Examination after 3 years of his/her first appointment shall be required to resign from Service”. 4. The categories of officers eligible to sit for the examinations are: (a) Administrative Officers/Professionals (Doctors, Engineers, Teachers, Nurses etc) appointed directly into the Federal Public Service on first appointment; (b) Administrative ~ Officers/Professionals (Doctors, Engineers, Teachers, Nurses etc) promoted from junior posts, who are yet to be confirmed; (c) Administrative Officers/Professionals transferred from other Scheduled Services who at the date of transfer are under the age of 40 years and have not satisfied conditions for confirmation; (d) All unconfirmed Professionals e.g Doctors, Engineers, Architects, Surveyors that are in Government employment; (e) Officers appointed on first appointment as Executive Officers; (f) Executive Officers transferred from other Scheduled Services who at the date of transfer are under the age of 40 years and have not satisfied conditions for confirmation; and (8) Unconfirmed Assistant Executive Officers promoted from junior posts. 5. The registration will be done online via the COMPRO Portal on woww.ohcsf.gov.ng while the examination will be done by Computer Based Test (CBT).

“The candidate(s)’ Head of Department must countersign their printed slip generated from the portal. Slips that are not endorsed by the Director of Human Resources/Administration will not be acceptable during accreditation at the Examination Centre. The letter of First Appointment supporting the candidate’s application should be uploaded while filling out the online Form.”