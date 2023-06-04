Firefighters Rescue Seven Beneath Collapsed Wall In Kano

The Kano State Fire Service has rescued seven persons trapped under a collapsed wall at Malam Kato Square by Sufaye Store in the Kano metropolis.

This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Saminu Abdullahi, on Sunday.

He said the incident occurred on Saturday evening.

“We received a distress call from one, Bashir Mansur at about 05:43 p.m. that a wall had collapsed.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched firemen to the scene at about 05:47 p.m.,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said one side of the wall at Malam Kato Square collapsed and affected seven people.

He gave the names of the victims as Abubakar Abdullahi, 30; Abdulsalam Idris, 20, Usman Abdullahi, 20, Usaini Muhammed, 30, Umar Isah, 40.

Abdullahi said firemen rescued all the victims alive, adding that five of them with minor injuries were conveyed to Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital while two others with severe injuries had been referred to Albarka Clinic for medical attention.

He said no life was lost, adding that the cause of the incident was under investigation.