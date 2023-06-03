Flying Eagles Arrive Santiago Del Estero For Quarter-Final Clash

Nigeria’s U20 football team, the Flying Eagles, have arrived the northern Argentine city of Santiago del Estero ahead of Sunday’s FIFA U20 World Cup quarter-final clash with Korea Republic.

The national team departed Bueno Aires the city for the FIFA U-20 round of 16 clash with Argentina on Friday.

Recall that the seven-time African champions Nigeria produced a stunning performance in the round of 16 and have been tagged favourites following their commanding defeat of hosts and six-time champions Argentina in San Juan on Wednesday night.

Winger, Ibrahim Muhammad, opened the scoring in the 61st minute after being set-up by striker, Emmanuel Umeh. And shortly after the goal, the Argentine piled pressure on Nigeria in a bid to secure an equaliser. Also, in the charge for an equaliser, they were denied by the woodwork.

And while adding up the pressure, a goal-scoring loophole was spotted by Nigerians. And they Capitalised on it to score their second of the night; hence, sending the Argentine fans into ululation.

Announcing the Flying Eagles departure, social media sport journalist, Mike, took to his Twitter handle.

“Nigeria’s inspired U20 boys have flown into the northern Argentine city of Santiago del Estero ahead of Sunday’s FIFA U20 World Cup quarter-final clash with their counterparts from Korea Republic,”

“Match is scheduled for the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades from 6.30pm.” he wrote.

The Koreans on Thursday edged hard-fighting Ecuador 3-2 in their own Round of 16 encounter, to set up a much-anticipated clash with the Flying Eagles.