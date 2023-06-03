Fuel Subsidy: “Political Tainted” NLC, TUC Acting Peter Obi, Labour Party Script – Onanuga Tells Nigerians To Ignore Strike

Bayo Onanuga, a former member of the All Progressives Congress Campaign Council, has told Nigerians, especially workers, to ignore the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero’s directive asking them to go on strike next Wednesday over the removal of petrol subsidy.

According to him, Ajaero is playing politics and acting the script of the opposition Labour Party (LP) and wants to destabilise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Making the allegation via Twitter on Friday, Onanuga claimed that the NLC president is privy to the distressing financial figures which, according to him, justified why subsidy should have been scrapped a long time ago.

He however wondered whose interest Ajaero is championing, noting he (Ajaero) did not oppose the position of the LP and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who he claimed campaigned with the promise to scrap subsidy from day one, if elected.

Onanuga wrote, “The Politically tainted NLC, TUC.

“NLC President Joe Ajaero has asked workers to go on strike next Wednesday over the removal of petrol subsidy, despite being privy to the distressing financial figures, which justified why subsidy ought to have been scrapped a long time ago.

“My advice to the perceptive workers and the Nigerian populace is simply to ignore Ajaero and his ilk. He is playing politics and is actually acting the script of the opposition Labour Party, out to destabilise the young Tinubu administration.

“Besides, one wonders whose interest Ajaero is championing, when he did not oppose the position of his Labour Party and presidential candidate, who campaigned with the promise to scrap subsidy from Day One, if elected.

“NLC and TUC leaders knew since last year November that subsidy will be scrapped from July 1 as no provision has been made in the budget for it, beyond this date.

“The Federal Government which already commits 96 percent of its revenue in servicing debt is not in any position to continue selling subsidised fuel, most of which is smuggled across our borders for criminal and obscenely unpatriotic profit.

“Let’s not make ourselves pawns in the hands of the politically biased and tainted NLC and TUC. Ajaero is no more a labour leader. He is a politician and leader of the Labour Party. He is no more representing all the Nigerian workers.”