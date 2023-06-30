‘Glad To See Ambode’ — Tinubu Says As Ex-Lagos Gov. Returns After Abstinence From Political Activities

Akinwunmi Ambode, former Governor of Lagos State, for the first time since his exit from office over four years ago, on Thursday, visited the Lagos State House, after meeting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Information Nigeria reports.

This broken jinx might be a remarkable return to the frontline politics for the former Governor as he met the President at a reception organised by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in honour of Tinubu.

While acknowledging Ambode’s presence at the event, Tinubu said, “I’m glad to see Ambode. Thank you Akin!”

The event was held to welcome Tinubu, who was visiting the State for the first time as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the Sallah break.

Recall that there were speculations over strained relationship between the incumbent Governor, Sanwo-Olu and his immediate predecessor, Ambode over the controversial manner he (Ambode) was displaced as governor, denying him of a second term in office.

This was the first time since Ambode left office in 2019 that all the four governors of the state since 1999 would be seen together at a public event.