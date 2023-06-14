Gunmen Kidnap PDP Chieftain In Akwa Ibom

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Chief Eyo Asuquo Edet.

Edet, popularly called Eyosuang, was reportedly kidnapped in his Filling Station, Eyotech Nigeria Limited, in the Oron Local Government area of the state on Tuesday evening, June 13, 2023.

A source told the PUNCH in Uyo on Tuesday that Edet, who served as the Deputy Coordinator of PDP’s Divine Campaign Organisation in Oron at the last election was accosted by his abductors and whisked away in a Sienna car.

The source further revealed that his abductors drove their victim to a waiting speed boat and reportedly set ablaze the Sienna vehicle with which they came in.

Spokesperson of the command, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident said the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi had visited the scene and ordered an investigation into the matter.

“We received the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi visited the scene of the incident and went to the waterfront even the Sienna used to perpetuate the act has been recovered. Investigations have commenced already and I’m sure the perpetrators will be brought to book in no distant time,” the PPRO stated.