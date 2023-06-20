I Feel Like A Tiger Ready To Chase Away Criminals – IGP Egbetokun

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun says he feels like a Tiger ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria.

Egbetokun made this known in an interview shortly after he was decorated with the new rank by Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Egbetokun, added that he is feeling like a lion ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria.

He said; “Now I have just been decorated and I am looking forward to taking over tomorrow morning (Wednesday) by 11 am. I really can’t describe how I feel presently.

“But if I have to tell you anything, I will tell you that right now I feel like a tiger inside of me ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria. And some other time, I fell like a lion in me ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria. That’s my feeling right now.”

Meanwhile, the former IGP, Alkali Usman Baba, while addressing the press also reacts that, the position he left behind its on a safer hand.

He said: “I’m happy I am handing over to somebody I know that will carry the mantle of leadership from where I have stopped.”

“We grew up in the job, we grew up together, I was his boss at a time or even when I was IG. He worked under me twice, we’ve been working together and I know how he can go ahead to champion the course of the police from where I stopped.”