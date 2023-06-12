“I Made More Money From Gospel Music Than My Entire Career” – Kcee

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has revealed that he made more money from his joint gospel album with Okwesili Eze Group, ‘Cultural Praise’ than his entire secular music career.

The ‘Limpopo’ crooner disclosed this in a recent interview with Cool FM, Lagos.

He said the gospel album is his most streamed project ever.

Kcee said, “When I did the gospel (album) and a lot of people were like, ‘It’s over, he is actually going close to his village. Now he’s taking the music to the village.’

“That was horrible. When I heard that I was like, okay, let’s see how that works. And it didn’t happen. I made more money from it (the gospel album); more than any ever before in my whole career.”

He said he knew the project was going to be a commercial success even before it was released.