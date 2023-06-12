“I’ve Been Struggling With My Voice” – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed he has been struggling with his voice.

Davido during a chat with a Nigerian-based music magazine, ‘The Native’ recounted occasions he had lost his voice before a stage performance.

READ ALSO: BBNaija: Beauty’s Fan Cries Uncontrolably As Phyna And Groovy Get Intimate Under Duvet

Speaking on how he has been criticized for his ‘husky’ voice, the singer disclosed that he had to learn to deal with the problem and ensure it doesn’t affect his music.

He said, “My doctor, at some point, advised me against non-essential verbal communication.

“Because my voice is already husky, when my voice goes it’s so annoying. I like to express myself and I speak a lot, so when I can’t talk, it’s annoying.

“It’s so uncomfortable when I have a show and my voice is not back, and I’m impatient so I’ll just be coughing.”