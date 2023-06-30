IGP Egbetokun, Orders Special Training For Nigeria Police

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has expressed his commitment to enhancing the professionalism, effectiveness, and public trust in Nigeria law enforcement personnel.

In a statement released on Friday by the Force spokesperson, Adejobi Muyiwa, the training would include scenarios and simulations that replicate real-life situations to allow officers to practice critical decision-making skills while considering the potential impact on community relations.

The statement read, “The IGP expressed his commitment to enhancing the professionalism, effectiveness, and public trust in our law enforcement personnel.

“In line with this commitment, he has hereby set in motion machinery for the development of a comprehensive training program and curriculum for colleges and training schools that will place increased emphasis on attitudinal and behavioral changes, alongside physical and technical fitness.

READ MORE: ‘Correct This Injustice, Reinstate Us’ — Dismissed Police Officers Urge IGP Egbetokun