‘Don’t Play Politics With Military’ – Ex-CDS Irabor Warns Politicians

Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor has warned politicians not to play politics with the military which enjoys unity and bond not found in any other sectors.

Irabor gave the warning while speaking at a reception organised by the Defence Headquarters after his Pulling-Out-Parade from service on Friday in Abuja.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the immediate CDS said the friendship and unity that existed within the armed forces could not be found anywhere else.

Irabor described the military as an institution that had people from the 774 Local Government Areas of the country being represented.

“The military is a family for those who may not know and I have answered so many questions on we being given an injection.

“What is that injection? There is no injection. The injection is training and discipline.

“They also said we operate like a cult, the process alone there is nothing wrong if I say we are in a cult but it is a good cult.

“In the training establishment when I was a cadet, we spend three years but two years later, it became a five year programme.

“When it was three years, the admission was every six months and when it became five year, the admission became every year.

“For you to finish a three year programme means that you will have five sets of your senior and five sets of your junior.

“The bonding that comes with it, you can’t find it in any other place and that is why you think is a cult.

“The values and traditions are transmitted from one generation to the other and when you get to the field you see yourself as brothers,” he said.