Former Chief Of Defence Staff, Gen. Irabor Pulls Out Of Service

Immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (retd), has officially pulled out of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Irabor pulled out of the service in a short ceremony held at Mogadishu Cantonment, popularly known as Abacha Barracks, Abuja, on Friday.

The pull out ceremony is part of the military tradition to honour retiring generals. The event involved a march past by the officers of the Nigerian Army among others.

Recall that Irabor, on June 23, handed over the command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the new Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa.

In his remarks, Irabor urged his successor to ensure the value and professional standards of the military were upheld, adding that his successor is a tested and trusted officer and a role model for the Armed Forces.

Irabor noted that quite a lot had been achieved and was confident that the armed forces were in the right mood to achieve set targets.

He said: “I appreciate the president for finding Maj.-Gen. Musa very suitable to take over the reins of the armed forces.

“I ask that you redouble your efforts to maintain the cherished values and professional standard.”

