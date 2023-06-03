‘I’ll Not Accept Fabricated List For Political Appointments’– Fintiri Tells PDP Stakeholders To Follow Directives

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, has frowned at the stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the State for disregarding his directives on political appointments.

Fintiri, chiding them, insisted that he would not accept any mechanically fabricated list for political appointments.

He alleged the the Party stakeholders “disregarded his earlier directives to present their best eleven for political appointment through proper consultations with their constituents.”

The PDP Governor in a post via Twitter on Saturday, said he would ensure everybody is carried along for a proper representation.

The governor maintained that any list that did not meet the criteria or instructions he previously laid down would be rejected.

“I will not accept any mechanically fabricated list from @OfficialPDPNig stakeholders in Adamawa, who disregarded my earlier directives to present their best 11 for political appointment through proper consultations with their constituents.

“It is essential to ensure that everybody is carried along for a proper representation. Any list that does not meet the criteria or instructions I previously laid down will be rejected,” the Governor tweeted.