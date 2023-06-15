Imo Was In The Cemetery When I Assumed Office, I Exhumed It – Uzodimma

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday, said the state was in a disrepair when he assumed office on January 15, 2020.

The APC Progressive governors chairman, Uzodimma said this during an interview on ChannelsTV.

The governor said, “Given the situation in Imo State before 2020 when I became the governor and the situation of Imo State today, 2023, three years after, a lot of things are there for people to now know that there is a huge difference.”

“When I came to Imo State, I met a moribund state, a state that was in distress. A state, I can even say, that was in the cemetery; I exhumed the body.

“Can you imagine a state where I came as the governor and everybody absconded? No handover note. There was no compass for me to navigate the aircraft.”

READ MORE: “Judicial Fraud, Not God Made You Imo Governor” – PDP Tells Uzodimma

As the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, the governor is seeking re-election in the state’s governorship election scheduled for November 11, 2023.

Other candidates include Samuel Anyawu (PDP), Senator Athan Achonu (Labour Party), Anthony Ejiogu (All Progressives Grand Alliance), and Ikenga Okere (Accord Party).