EFCC Summons Sirika, Nigeria Air Officials

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned Hadi Sirika, the former Minister of Aviation, to appear before the commission.

Information Nigeria reports that the anti-graft agency had also questioned officials of the Nigerian Air over the recent launch of the airline in Abuja.

Spokesman of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that there was an ongoing investigation but could not give further details.

“I can confirm that there is an ongoing investigation in that regard,” he said.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Air Fraud: Lies Sirika Told About Air Peace – Operating Officer

According to ThisDay source, the commission would look at the N3 billion sunk into the project, though some stakeholders insisted that over N80 billion was expended on the project.

Recall that minister had said at a recent Arise Television interview that the landing of the Ethiopian aircraft in Abuja, was “a marketing strategy.”

“We have already questioned some officials of Nigerian Air. We have invited the former Aviation minister, Hadi Sirika.

We are expecting him within the week”, the source said.