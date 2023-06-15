Lagos Govt. Orders Probe Of Alleged Ovaries, Eggs Harvesting Of Two Teenagers By Church Member

The Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has urged the State Police Command to look into the alleged removal of two girls’ ovaries by two doctors.

In a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, the agency said Precious Ikechukwu and Theresa Obam, ages 19 and 17, narrated the alleged involvement of Blessing Adeleke, a church member.

Information Nigeria learnt one of the victims is the daughter of a General Overseer of a Pentecostal Church in the Iyana Ipaja area of the State .

The church member allegedly took them for a surgical Egg Retrieval in River Hood Hospital, Abeokuta, and PF Hospital Surulere, Lagos, without their consent.

According to the teenagers, Adeleke promised N80,000 compensation if they provide their menstruation to the hospital and threatened to kill them if the information is disclosed.

“They further alleged that they were given an injection to inject themselves for 14 days after which Mrs. Adeleke took them to PF Hospital in Surulere where the surgery of removing their eggs from their ovaries was done.

“Miss Precious and Miss Theresa alleged that they have been feeling severe pain in their abdomen after the surgery was done,” the DVSA letter reads.

It added that the claims against Adeleke constitute Unlawful Possession of Human Parts, according to Section 238 Punishable Under the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The agency further requested the assistance of the police in ensuring that the case is “adequately investigated and justice served.”