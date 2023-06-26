Man Drags Neighbour To Shari’a Court For Cutting His Tree In 2013

Iliyasu Zubairu Yako, has dragged his neighbour, Isa Kofa Yako, before a Shari’a court sitting in the Kiru Local Government Area of Kano State for allegedly cutting down his tree some time in 2013 after his (Kofa’s) wife delivered a baby.

The complainant told the court that the defendant refused to apologise to him since the time of cutting the tree that was why he decided to seek compensation.

When the court asked the defendant whether the incident happened, he said yes but that he was given permission by someone to cut from the tree.

Abdulmuminu Nuhu Gwarzo, the judge, however adjourned the matter until after the Eid break.

Zubairu, speaking to journalists after the hearing, said, “I was waiting for him to come and apologise because he entered my house and cut my tree for his wife after she delivered a baby, yet he didn’t come. My problem is that he didn’t ask for my permission and also didn’t apologise.”

The defendant, on his part said, “Someone gave me permission even though it was not his house. Today is 10 years, I don’t know that he is waiting for me to apologise. I will pay him if he insists.”