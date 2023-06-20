Woman Jailed In Kano For Duping Husband Of N2m

A Kano State magistrates’ court has sentenced a woman, Elizabeth Gift, for defrauding her husband of the sum of N2,050,000 after he sent her to deposit the money in a bank.

The prosecutor, Barrister Jamilu Abubakar, told the court that the defendant was sometime in April, sent by her husband, Benefice, to deposit the said amount to the bank, but that she returned and said some people used weapons and collected the money from her.

He said investigation revealed that the money was not stolen from her and that she deliberately took it to some people with the agreement that they would make more money for her.

The defendant pleaded guilty.

The Magistrate, Halima Nasir, sentenced her to 18 months in prison and ordered that she should pay her husband the N2,050, 000.

The magistrate, however, gave her an option of N50,000 fine for the 18 months in prison