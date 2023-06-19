Court Remands Farmer For Allegedly Defiling Deaf-Mute 10-Year-Old Girl In Kaduna

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Monday June 19, ordered that a 40-year-old farmer, identified as Zakaria Bulus, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a deaf-mute 10-year-old girl.

Bulus was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kaduna with defilement.

The presiding Judge, Samson Kwasu, however, did not take the plea of Bulus for want of jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Kwasu directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until July 18 for further mention.

Earlier, the NSCDC prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that the matter was reported at the corps office in Kafanchan by the victim’s mother, Mary Hosea, on June 13.

Audu alleged that Bulus lured the complainant’s daughter into an uncompleted building at Ungwan Masara and defiled her.

He said the minor was taken to the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan.

The prosecutor also said Bulus confessed to the crime during investigation.