Nigeria Police Force Promotes 31,465 Sergeants, Corporals, Others

Usman Alkali-Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has promoted a total of 31,465 police officers, comprising 24,991 from the ranks of sergeants to inspectors, 194 from corporals to sergeants, and 6,280 from constables to corporals.

The IGP urged the officers to develop the lofty principles and values of modern policing and discharge their duties as expected of them.

However, the Force Headquarters noted it was part of the IG’s manpower development policy targeted at promoting deserving police officers on the basis of competence, qualification, and length of service.

As contained in a statement released on Thursday by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, the IG “charged the affected officers to add more pep to promoting the lofty principles and values of modern policing and discharge their duties as expected of them in line with the provisions of the extant laws.”

Alkali-Baba also commended two Assistant Inspectors General of Police for the conferment of national honours on them.

“Similarly, the IG congratulates two AIGs on the conferment of national honours on them. The very senior police officers include AIG Aishatu Abubakar, who was conferred with the award of Officer of the Order of the Niger, and AIG Olofu Adejoh, who was conferred with the individual award of National Productivity Order of Merit Award by the National Productivity Centre, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, on the approval of the immediate past President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.”