Police PRO Adejobi Demands Arrest Of Popular Skit Maker Trinity Guy

The Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has called for the arrest of a popular skit maker known as Trinity Guy.

The FPRO ordered the arrest after the Trinity Guy ignored initial warnings to skit makers to regulate their pranks as they endanger Nigerian lives.

Sharing an extreme prank video of Trinity Guy via his Instagram page on Monday, CSP Adejobi urged people who have been affected by the skit maker’s pranks to report them to the authorities.

He said, “This doesn’t make any sense. I think the guy should have been arrested.

“Those individuals who feel the heat and fear of the pranks should be reporting the pranksters as many of their pranks are criminals, immoral, and evil.”

