Priortise Political Stability To Attract Foreign Investments — Tajudeen Abbas To Tinubu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Thursday said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration needs to prioritise political stability to achieve the desired development in the country.

Abbas who spoke at a lecture organised by the National Institute of Democratic and Legislative Studies (NILDS) to mark the 2023 Democracy Day said foreign investors are interested in investing in a politically stable nation.

Represented by Benjamin Kalu, his deputy, the Speaker said: “We must prioritise political stability in the new administration to achieve the desired development and attract sustainable foreign investments.

“Democracy provides the liberal environment necessary for innovation, creativity and growth. Undeniably, is the best means to ensure sustainable development that meets the needs and interests of our people.”

On his part, Abubakar Sulaiman, Director-General of NILDS, said that the lecture was organised to assess the nation’s democratic governance.

“From the angle of governance and representation, the need for inclusion in the nation’s leadership spectrum is one of the most discussed issues.

“Inclusion of excluded groups such as persons with disabilities, women, young people, and Nigerians in the diaspora in the nation’s democratic process, including elections are other aspects of inclusion discourse warranting scholarly engagement.

“These challenges place a lot of expectations on the new administration and thus require informed perspectives to enhance governance outcomes at the federal, state, and local government levels,” he said.

Sulaiman furthered that there is a need to address security challenges facing the nation as “they pose a threat to our democracy.

“Therefore, the new government should do something urgently to address the menace of insecurity bedevilling our country and undermining our collective resolve. It is in connection to the above that continuous appraisal of our democratic journey in fora such as this is vital to take stock and draw lessons for the progress of our country, Nigeria,” he added.