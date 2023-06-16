Court Dismisses El-Rufai’s Defamation Case Against Shehu Sani

The High Court in Kaduna State has dismissed a libel and defamation suit instituted by former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, against former Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district.

The trial judge, Justice H. Balogun, dismssed the case on grounds that it amounted to an abuse of court process.

Information Nigeria reports that Balogun’s verdict stems from the fact that El-Rufai had previously filed several suits over the same cause of action before different courts in Kaduna State.

The defence counsel in the case, Kimi Livingstone Appah, had initially filed a notice of preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit.

In like manner as the previous, grounds for this objection were that the same case had been filed in four different courts in the State , constituting an abuse of court process.

Following the dismissal of El-Rufai’s suit by the Kaduna High Court, Appah addressed journalists, describing the ruling as a victory for democracy and freedom of expression.

According to him, the court had upheld the principles of judicial economy and the importance of respecting the integrity of the court system.

It would be recalled that El-Rufai had initially filed a N2 billion suit against Shehu Sani in 2018, seeking reliefs for alleged injuries suffered as a result of “statements” made by the former lawmaker.

El-Rufai had accused former Senator Shehu Sani of defamation, alleging that Sani had referred to him as a “drunk, loose cannon and an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The feud between the two politicians is a widely publicised issue, with their different political leanings often leading to heated altercations.

While El-Rufai has accused Sani of making false and defamatory statements about him, Sani has insisted that his criticisms of El-Rufai were borne out on his genuine concerns about the former governor’s policies and actions.