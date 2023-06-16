Tinubu Is God’s Gift To Us, He Will ‘Correct’ Nigeria — Tanko Yakasai

Elder statesman and human rights activist, Tanko Yakasai on Thursday said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who did well as the Governor of Lagos State, will replicate same, now that he is Nigeria’s leader.

The former aide to late President Shehu Shagari, who disclosed this after meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja said he prayed for Tinubu to become the leader of the country, noting that only politicians can correct Nigeria like it was done in Germany.

“We are looking, we are yearning for God to bring somebody like Asiwaju to be the president of Nigeria.

“From Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Asiwaju is the last leader of this country from the political class and I’m a politician, I spent 60-something years in politics.

“I know that only politicians will correct this country, as they’ve done in Germany, as they’ve done in America, as they’ve done in England and other places, Russia and the Soviet Union.

“I’m happy that Asiwaju has now been elected by the people of Nigeria as president of this country. I saw what Asiwaju did in Lagos. Lagos in terms of revenue and development, is bigger than a lot of countries in Africa.

“When I visited Lagos and was taken round, I said I prayed that God will bring Asiwaju to lead this country and replicate what he did for Lagos to Nigeria and God has answered my prayers,” the founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum said.

He furthered that Nigerians should support the administration of Tinubu to succeed.

“Let us pray that he will succeed in his mission and let us pray that all Nigerians, regardless of their tribes, will give him cooperation and we’ll all team up with him to work hard,” he said.