‘Tinubu On Right Track, Difference Is Clear’ — Buba Galadima

Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former ally of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, says decisions taken so far by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are poised to make the country better.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Nuite De-Paris Restaurant owned by Maria Namvar, an Iranian investor, in Abuja, Galadima added that he hopes the tempo will be maintained.

“For those of us who have been in trenches in politics for the last 45 years, you will know that this time around the difference is clear.

“We do appreciate Mr President and so far he hasn’t disappointed us for having been on the right track so far.

“We do pray and hope that the action man will continue the work he is doing to make Nigeria a better place for us,” he said.

Speaking also at the event, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the iyaloja-general of Lagos and daughter of the President, said she will always support entrepreneurs who are striving to make available job opportunities for the youths.