‘Retain Outstanding Youths From Buhari Administration’ — Hamzat Lawal To Tinubu

Anti-corruption activist, Hamzat Lawal, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to install youths in his administration.

Lawal, speaking to journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, said collaboration between generations is vital to achieving effective governance that serves the interests of all citizens.

The activist who is the founder of Follow the Money, a social accountability initiative, said a “well-functioning government requires diverse ages, experiences, and perspectives”.

According to him, young people should play a leading role in governance as 60 percent of Nigeria’s population is under 25, and “we should, ideally, prioritise the affairs of youths.”

“In Nigeria, youths should take the lead if you ask me. Young people bring a fresh and innovative perspective to governance.

“Including young people in government helps ensure that the perspectives and needs of the youth population are represented and taken into account.

READ ALSO: June 12 Democracy Day To Be A Low-Key Affair – Akume

“It promotes inclusivity, diversity, and intergenerational dialogue, leading to more well-rounded and equitable decision-making processes,” Lawal said.

He further advised President Tinubu to retain outstanding young people inherited from the previous administration.

“If you look at some high-performing federal government agencies today, they are led by youths, for instance, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is headed by a young man from Adamawa, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad,” he said.

“Under his watch, the REA has been rejuvenated, revamped and repurposed.

“Aside from introducing standard operating procedures into the agency’s daily activities, Ahmad also set up a committee that came up with standard technical specifications for projects which have undoubtedly improved project delivery and execution.

“This could only have come from an enterprising, innovative, forward-thinking young person with high energy, enthusiasm, and idealism in their work,” he added.