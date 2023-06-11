Reactions As Murray-Bruce Hails Tinubu Over Fuel Subsidy Removal, Emefiele’s Arrest

Former Senator representing Bayelsa East and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ben Murray-Bruce, has hailed President Bola Tinubu over key decisions made in his two weeks in office.

Bruce’s comment comes in the wake of the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Murray-Bruce highlighted Tinubu’s success in turning Lagos into the 6th largest economy in Africa and expressed excitement for his administration’s future.

Tinubu has already made significant moves, including declaring the end of the petrol subsidy regime and unifying the foreign exchange markets.

Despite some backlash, Tinubu’s intervention in the tussle between the DSS and EFCC and signing of bills extending the retirement age of high court judges and empowering states to generate and distribute electricity have been seen as positive steps towards development.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Friday, Murray-Bruce said Nigerians should watch out for Tinubu’s administration in the coming days.

He wrote; “President Bola Tinubu is making the right calls. He turned Lagos into the 6th largest economy in Africa, and now he is in charge of the largest economy in Africa. Watch out.”

However, some Nigerians took the comment of the tweet to berate the former Senator for commending Tinubu for the decisions made in the last two weeks in office.

See some of the reactions below:

@shyna4me wrote “This is supposed to be an opposition healing the government. A PDP chieftain with 🌽fused. Disgrace. PDAPC is the most useless PP in Africa.

@olajobi wrote: “You’ve just made the most uncommon sense. All the doubting Thomases are now coming out one by one to testify to the wonders of God in Asiwaju. Enu ti igbin yin fi bu orisa…..”

@NDrAgwoTurumbe wrote: “As an economist, I have taken a screenshot of this tweet and I am very certain I will be reminding Ben Bruce about it in no too distant future. Time reveals all things.

@theoloriherself wrote: “Easy on the cap, you’ve almost removed it naww.”😏😏