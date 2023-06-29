Senate Presidency: I Cannot Lie To My Conscience, Akpabio Won – Senator Kalu

Senator Orji Kalu has said that contrary to certain claims making the rounds, there was no cheating in the election that saw Senator Godswill Akpabio emerge as President of the Senate.

Kalu’s comment came on the heels of claims that some Senators under the umbrella of the ruling All Progressives Congress, might be trying to cross-carpet following the outcome of the June 13 election that saw Akpabio become Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

According to Kalu, who spoke on a recorded video through his verified Facebook account said, “Let me be honest with you, the election in the Senate was very transparent. Senator Akpabio won the election. It was free, it was fair.

“I congratulate the Clerk of the National Assembly, I congratulate the Clerk and all the Staff of the Senate. You know I cannot lie against my conscience. Akpabio won the election hands down.

“There was no controversy about who won the election. If there is anything any other person wants to say, that is their business. Akpabio, to my conscience, to my seeing and to my honour, won the election and we have since congratulated him,” he stated.

Speaking further, Kalu who also aspired for the office of the President of the Senate said, “There are no two Senate in the history of the Senate.

“There is only one Senate. On the 13th of June, was the day we decided to have one Senate.

“There are no pro and anti-Akpabio Senators. Even Senator Abdulaziz Yari, understands we have to work with Akpabio. He is the Senate President. We have congratulated him and I am using this Sallah period to appeal to our people to come together and work as one Senate, he declared.”