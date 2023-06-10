“I’m Not A Thief” – Kalu Says As He Weeps During Senate Valedictory Session

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu broke down in tears while speaking at the 9th Senate valedictory session held at the National Assembly today, June 10.

Kalu who served as the Senate Chief Whip and represented Abia North in the house, recounted how he was treated badly, especially by those he had helped grow, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that he spent his money to nurture.

Stressing that this country is not fair, the former Abia state governor said, “Before I came into politics, I could buy anything money can buy. I’m not a thief.

“Those that put me in prison know the reason. They took over my businesses and wanted to kill me yet I survived it and I’m in the senate with you.

“I have never lacked, while I was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where I served for two terms as governor, I brought the money that they used in forming that party, every penny, in 1997 and 1998, and I later became a thief.

“People I gave transport money from my house in Victoria Island became agents. This is what Nigeria represents. Thank you for giving me these four years of uninterrupted support. This country is not fair.”

Watch video below: