“Sponsored Northern Groups Will Soon Start Accusing Tinubu Of Betrayal” – Shehu Sani On Political Appointments

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani says that some individuals up North would soon start calling out the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his political appointments.

Recall that Tinubu, through a statement issued by the Director, Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye in Abuja on Friday, appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff, and Ibrahim Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

The President also appointed the former Benue State Governor, George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

However, speaking in a relation to this via Twitter on Saturday, Sani stated that certain individuals are patiently waiting for the other juicy appointments and when they don’t get it, they would accuse Tinubu of favouring his own ethnic group.

“They are now ‘piping low’ and waiting for the remaining juicy appointments. Once they didn’t get it, you will start reading sponsored press conferences by anonymous Northern youth groups from Kaduna and Kano accusing Tinubu of betrayal and favouring his own ethnic group,” he tweeted.