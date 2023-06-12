10th Speaker: Betara, Gagdi, Others Step Down For APC’s Abbas

Muktar Betara and Yusuf Gagdi, the leading contenders in the 10th National Assembly speakership race, have stepped down and endorsed Tajudeen Abbas, the preferred candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The disclosure was made in a statement by the Tajudeen Abbas-Benjamin Kalu Joint Task Campaign Office on Sunday.

According to the statement, Abbas secured the endorsement of the overwhelming majority of members-elect across the eight political parties in the six geopolitical zones and is ready to compete on the floor of the House and take the mantle of leadership of the 10th House on Tuesday.

“It is pertinent to mention that the so-called G7 no longer exists as key members of the forum, such as Rep Ado Doguwa, Rep Muktar Betara, Rep Yusuf Gagdi, Rep Makki Yalleman and Rep Raheem Olawuyi, among others have since dropped their speakership ambitions and declared support for the Abbas-Kalu ticket,” the statement explained.

It added, “It is worthy to note that Betara and Gagdi announced that they stepped down for Abbas on Sunday, June 11, 2023, after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.”

Meanwhile the National Coalition of All Progressive Congress Support Groups in the 19 Northern States has called on the elected members of the 10th National Assembly and Nigerians to support Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives respectively.

National president of the support groups, Maina Gimba made the call while reading a text of a weekend press conference, jointly signed by the Chairman Organizing Committee, Comrade Mohammed Sani Dikko, the Programme Consultant, Prince Elijah Jibrin, Hajia Ladi Abdullahi Kafanchan , women representative, youth representative, Sagir Umar and the Adviser, Mallam Yakubu.

The groups expressed optimistic that Hon. Abbas will deliver if given the opportunity, adding that choice of Abbas is for national unity and progress.

“We in touch with our elected members from various geo-political zones to solicit for their support to ensure Tajudeen Abbas becomes the next Speaker”.

“He is one of the most experienced hands in the green chamber. His contribution on the floor have been noteworthy, and his leadership of various committee under his purview has also been top-notch”.

“Hon Tajudeen Abbas is a bridge-builder who understands the strategic importance of representatives in Nigeria’s socio-economic development”.