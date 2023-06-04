Subsidy: Nationwide Blackout Looms As Electricity Workers Mobilise To Join Strike

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has directed its members to withdraw their services nationwide on Wednesday, June 7 and join the strike action proposed by the Nigerian Labour Congress NLC over the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal government.

In a memo signed by its acting general secretary, Dominic Igwebike, the NUEE urged its members to comply with the directive and stop work from the early hours of Wednesday.

‘’All National, State and Chapter executives are requested to start the mobilisation of our members in total compliance with this directive. Please note that withdrawal of Services nationwide commences from 0.00 hours of Wednesday, June 7, 2023. You are encouraged to work with the leadership of State Executive Councils (SEC) of the Congress in your various states with a view to having a successful action” the memo reads.

The NLC had on Friday, June 2 announced it was embarking on strike on Wednesday, June 7, over the sudden removal of petrol subsidy.

NLC argues that palliatives have to be put in place before the Federal government takes such an action that causes serious hardship on the masses.