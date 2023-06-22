Subsidy Removal: Uber, Bolt Drivers Suspend Strike Action

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON) has suspended its planned indefinite strike to allow for dialogue with the government.

Information Nigeria had reported on June 7, the disgruntled drivers had shutdown operations in protest of low fares and the commission rates set by Uber and Bolt, the two biggest ride-hailing service providers in Nigeria, suspending the strike thereafter.

The drivers again threatened to go on an indefinite strike unless the ride-hailing companies heeded their demands within a seven-day window that concluded yesterday.

Recall that due to the removal of petrol subsidy, which has pushed up the price of petrol by more than 150 percent, the drivers are seeking a 200 percent increase in fare and a 50 percent reduction in commission rates.

Chairman of the media and publicity committee of the union, Jossy Olawale, who disclosed the update in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos said the meeting was rescheduled to June 26 to allow for dialogue.

He said the meeting would involve the ministry of labour and employment, the app-based companies (Uber and Bolt), and the union.

“The union and some app companies had earlier scheduled a meeting with the ministry for June 20, but got a letter that the meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, June 26.

“As a result of this, we wish to announce that the strike would not hold to allow the meeting to hold as stated,” Olawale said.

Olawale further expressed dismay over the challenges faced by the workers since the petrol pump price increased, saying the surge has impacted negatively on workers’ service delivery.

“We are concerned about the various challenges and multiplier effect the 300 percent hike in the pump price of petrol has on our service delivery.

“The removal of fuel subsidy has created a burden of over 200 percent loss on earnings and poor living style and capacity.

“We are also burdened by the lack of motivation and low morale toward work, aggression, and poor customer service,” he said.