‘Though Not There Yet, I Took Valuable Giant Strides In Nigeria’s Policing’ — Usman Alkali-Baba

Usman Alkali-Baba, the immediate past Inspector General of Police (IGP), Wednesday, said he left the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) better than he met it following his appointment in 2021.

While handing over to Kayode Egbetokun, newly-appointed acting IGP in Abuja, Alkali-Baba said he had set out to positively change policing narratives in Nigeria by laying out a well-articulated vision and mission objectives.

The now former IGP said he had pledged to address the welfare concerns of serving and retired officers and enhance the operational capacity of the force through the procurement of critical operational assets.

He added that he set out to reposition special detachments of the force, particularly the marine and air wings, the special forces, the police mobile force, the counterterrorism unit and the special protection unit.

Alkali-Baba furthered that he also tried to enhance the intelligence capacity of the force through the push for the cam scanner upgrade of the technical intelligence assets.

“As I exit the leadership of the force today, I believe that I am leaving it better than I met it.

“I believe that I have added value to policing in Nigeria. I am convinced that steady progress has been made in all components of my promise to change policing narratives and restore the dwindling police primacy within the internal security architecture of the country.

“We might not be there yet, but certainly the pathways have been clearly defined; a firm foundation built, and giant strides taken.

“These are for the new leadership to leverage in the quest for a better police force,” he said.

He however commended the force for their loyalty, sacrifice, and duty orientation, which he said aided his administration to attain most of the set leadership visions and targets.

“I specially thank members of the force management team for being strategic partners all through my leadership journey,’’ he said.