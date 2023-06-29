‘Take Baby Steps Of Pain With Me, We’ll See Positive Changes’ – Tinubu Urges Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked Nigerians to endure what he called ‘baby steps of pain’ following the economic reforms his administration embarked on since he assumed office.

Tinubu who said this on Thursday, during a private visit to the palace of the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said as the President, he has also been taking some baby steps and “not ready to march the ground in a hurry.”

“Let’s be united. Let’s be focused. No distractions. We will arrive at the positive destination for this country and it’s all in our hands. By the grace of God Almighty, we shall reap the fruit of our labour.

“Nigeria will see positive changes as we move along, just go through these baby steps of pains. Me too, I am taking baby steps as the president, not marching in a hurry, be ready to listen, maintain an open door policy, let the freedom flow, let the confidence return to Nigeria. This country is the only country we have. I have been a refugee. I know what it’s to be a refugee,” Tinubu said.

According to the President, he returned to the palace to thank him for the support during the campaign.

“We delivered despite the hardship of no money, no fuel, I credit you. I don’t know that it will be like this, I just wanted to sneak in and sneak out, to see kabiesi. Now I know exactly what it is to be a president.

“Being here, I have redeemed the pledge that I will be back with victory and the crown. Now, all I ask for is prayer that will help the country and we be determined to help our country, to steer the ship of the nation, build a good team, positive for this country and deliver on all promises that I have made.

“The hope is recharged, it’s here. That hope will never fade, that hope will recharge you life in positive manner. I’m here still making that pledge of the campaign promise that there is no difference between us. We need your prayers, we need your support, we need your interventions to get our change of mind,” he added.