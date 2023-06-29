“Lead By Example” – Peter Obi Charges Nigerian Leaders Amid Hardship

At the event, Obi said the behavior, character and conduct of public officers must be in consonance with what society requires today.

Obi made this known at St Faith’s Anglican Cathedral, Awka during the funeral service of the late Dean of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev Maxwell Anikwenwa.

“We can’t continue to preach for people to make sacrifice without sacrificing. The sacrifice must start from the leaders, visibly and measurably because the people are suffering and we must now be at the forefront of the suffering”, the former Anambra State governor said.

Obi described the late Anikwenwa as not only a man of God, but a great Nigerian who contributed meaningfully beyond his pastoral work, but also contributed immensely in building a better Nigeria.

“Those who know him well, must testify that he was involved in advocating for a better Nigeria, good governance and everything,” Obi said.

The Primate, Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, who presided at the ceremony said . Anikwenwa truly lived by the principles the Anglican Church is known for.

According to him, having done his work successfully on earth, the renowned cleric had gone home to rest.

He said: “Death comes to all as leveler. The Lord has called home one of the Patriots of the Anglican Church.

” He was the pioneer Bishop of Awka and Dean of Church of Nigeria. He lived on the principle of service to God and was a true servant of God who loves his people”