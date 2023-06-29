Veteran Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Oko Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sidikat Odunkanwi, popularly known as Iyabo Oko has died.

Iyabo Oko, reportedly died on Wednesday according to her daughter who broke the news via social media.

Though details of her death haven’t been made public, her daughter, Bisi Aisha, a female soldier confirmed the news of her death.

She wrote, “May ur soul Rest in Peace Mummy.”

Her death is coming weeks after the death of her junior colleague, Murphy Afolabi.