Three Dead, One Injured As Car Rams Into Truck In Ogun

Three people have reportedly died, while one other was injured in an accident on Friday along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident involved a Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number, BDG 426 HT and a DAF truck, marked, RNG 558 XC.

Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.

According to her, the accident occurred around the Total petrol station located on the highway.

Okpe disclosed that seven persons, comprising four male adults, two female adults and one child were involved in the accident, which she blamed on speeding on the part of the Sienna driver.

She explained that the Sienna driver rammed into the DAF truck coming out of the trailer park.

“The injured victim was taken to Isara General Hospital, while the corpses were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander has cautioned motorists to avoid speeding and to use a common sense speed limit.